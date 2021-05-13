Black Lives Matter Plaza mural repainted after paved over

The Black Lives Matter mural along 16th Street is being repainted Thursday after work by utility crews caused it to be paved over.

Pepco announced in April that they would be performing critical maintenance work to underground electric infrastructure in the area where the Black Lives Matter mural was painted.

Workers were seen Thursday morning repainting the mural.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser commissioned the mural which was painted in June of last year. It spells out "Black Lives Matter" in giant yellow letters down 16th Street near the White House. Bowser also renamed a stretch of 16th Street "Black Lives Matter Plaza."