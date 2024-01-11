Bill Belichick leaving New England Patriots after 24 seasons, reports say

article

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are parting ways after 24 seasons together, according to multiple reports.

The Associated Press and ESPN, both citing sources, reported that Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft spent the week discussing how each side wanted to proceed – and ultimately decided to part ways. Belichick and Kraft planned to address the media in a briefing at 12 p.m. local time on Thursday.

Belichick, 71, became just the third coach in NFL history to reach 300 career regular season wins earlier this season, joining Hall of Famers Don Shula and George Halas. With 333 wins including the playoffs, Belichick trails only Shula (347 wins) for the record for victories by a coach.

But the Patriots ended this season 4-13, Belichick’s worst record in 29 seasons as an NFL head coach. It supplanted the 5-11 mark he managed in his last year in Cleveland in 1995 and again in his first year in New England in 2000. Including the playoffs, he ends his Patriots tenure with a 333-178 overall record.

Belichick teamed with quarterback Tom Brady to lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories, nine AFC titles and 17 division championships in 19 years. During a less successful — but also tumultuous — stint with the original Cleveland Browns, Belichick earned 37 of his career victories.

The news comes after a similar shakeup in college football. Nick Saban is retiring as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide after his 17th year.

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed.