Bijan Ghaisar's family says they will "continue our fight" after reaching settlement

The family of Bijan Ghaisar, the Virginia man who was fatally shot by U.S. Park Police officers, say they will use money from their $5 million civil settlement to benefit the foundation started in his name that works toward police reform.

Two officers shot 25-year-old Ghaisar of McLean in November 2017 after a stop-and-go chase on the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

Ghaisar was unarmed, but the officers said they feared for their lives when Ghaisar's car lurched forward after it had stopped and the officers stood outside the vehicle with weapons drawn.

The settlement was announced earlier this week and comes after more than five years of legal battles involving the family.

The family released a statement Friday that discussed their reason for accepting the settlement and their plans for the money. "While we have agreed to this settlement, we do not believe this is justice," their statement read. "We still believe, however, that accountability for Bijan's murder is possible, somehow, sometime, and some way. We now shift our focus to fighting in Bijan’s name for other victims, and for all Americans, for accountability and prevention of police brutality."

Read the Full Statement from Bijan Ghaisar's Family:

"Over five years ago, we lost our beloved son and brother, Bijan Ghaisar. His life was tragically cut short at the age of 25 by U.S. Park Police officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard. These two officers shot at Bijan 10 times and killed him, all the result of a fender bender, in which Bijan was the victim, and the reckless police chase that followed.

After years of seeking justice within our legal system, we deeply understand that our system is broken and needs to be fixed. Rather than continue to fight against a broken system that fails to hold most rogue police officers accountable for acts of brutality, we have agreed to a settlement – the proceeds of which will go to The Bijan Ghaisar Foundation and other charitable causes. We plan to continue our fight.

The Foundation, formed in 2018, has as one of its missions to work at the local, state, and federal level to reform policing standards and to enact laws that lift restrictions on remedying violations by law enforcement. In our fight for Bijan we have already seen some progress.

Were it not for the dashcam footage from a Fairfax County Police cruiser, the public would have never known the truth about Bijan’s murder. We have worked with Congress on reforms to ensure accountability and through those efforts, the United States Park Police now require their officers to wear body cameras. This important step has improved accountability and enforcement.

While we have agreed to this settlement, we do not believe this is justice. We are still disappointed that the United States Department of Justice did not prosecute officers Amaya and Vinyard. We remain dismayed that the indictment brought by Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano was dismissed by United States District Judge Claud Hilton who ruled that the officers were immune to prosecution by the Commonwealth.

We still believe, however, that accountability for Bijan's murder is possible, somehow, sometime, and some way. We now shift our focus to fighting in Bijan’s name for other victims, and for all Americans, for accountability and prevention of police brutality. We will continue our work for true, impactful changes to policing and pushing for an end to qualified immunity.

We will fight toward that day when families never have to experience what we have been through these past five years as the current system and process make it impossible to grieve or pursue justice in any meaningful way.

We stand here today thanks to our friends, family, community, public officials, legal, and PR team – all of whom have held us in their hearts and fought for Bijan any way they could alongside us. Let us now work together to make police brutality something future generations read about only in history books."