Biden and Trump tied in Virginia, polls say

Two new polls show President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are tied in Virginia.

A new Fox News Virginia poll finds that the candidates are locked in a dead heat: Biden with 48% and Trump with 48%.

This comes on the heels of a Roanoke College Virginia poll two weeks ago that found another tie with Biden at 42% and Trump at 42%.

But Kyle Kondik of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics tells FOX 5 it’s still early.

"The baseline is that the presidential election is really still close and competitive," said Kondik.

As for the candidates, they had very different weekends, and it didn’t go smoothly at times for either Biden or Trump.

Trump held his first post-conviction rally in Nevada, where he complained about technical problems affecting his teleprompters.

"We’re going to end the weak and failed regime of crooked Joe Biden, the worst President in the history of our country, and we’re going to make America great again," said Trump at his rally.

Meanwhile, in France, Biden gave an at-times confusing toast to the French President where he talked about being a son of the American Revolution.

"I've been told by my grandfather that this was established — I have not found it yet; maybe someone could help me — that I'm a son of the American Revolution, because Robinette came over with Lafayette and never went home. He stayed in the United States," said Biden in France Saturday.

One takeaway from the Roanoke College poll – pollsters found in Virginia that third-party candidates, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., are hurting the Trump campaign more than the Biden campaign. Given the head-to-head tie between the candidates, the poll director Dr. Harry Wilson says he believes that further points to Virginia being in play.



