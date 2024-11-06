Biden to address nation from Rose Garden after Trump defeats Harris

article

President Joe Biden will address the nation Thursday at 11 a.m. EST in the Rose Garden of the White House.

The remarks to the nation will be Biden’s first appearance on camera in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris.

Biden, in a White House-issued statement, praised Harris as "a tremendous partner and public servant full of integrity, courage, and character." It was Biden’s first public comment in the aftermath of Trump’s victory.

The president also noted that Harris entered the campaign under "extraordinary circumstances," a nod to his dropping out of the race 108 days before Election Day amid growing pressure from within his party after his cataclysmic debate performance against Trump.

FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris walk back to the Oval Office after an event about gun violence in the Rose Garden of the White House April 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Expand

Biden added that Harris "stepped up and led a historic campaign that embodied what’s possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation that is more free, more just, and full of more opportunities for all Americans."

Trump’s campaign says he has accepted President Biden’s invitation to meet at the White House to discuss the presidential transition. No date has been announced yet but Steven Cheung, Trump’s communications director, said it would "take place shortly."

Cheung said Trump "very much appreciated" Biden’s congratulatory call on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.