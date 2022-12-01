Bicyclist struck by car on Rockville Pike hospitalized

A bicyclist is currently fighting for his life at a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle on a busy roadway in Rockville.

Around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Rockville City police, Montgomery County police, and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the scene of the collision on Rockville Pike and Talbott Street.

Upon arriving in the area, officers found the victim, assessed him, and transported him to an area hospital. Police said the bicyclist sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the crash.

Officials have blocked all southbound lanes on Rockville Pike at Talbott Street.

