Bethesda 'Dream Kid' surprised with fun Washington Commanders weekend

It was the thrill of a lifetime for a Bethesda teen over the holidays when he got to experience a full schedule of football fun with the Washington Commanders!

Dream On 3, an organization that enriches the lives of kids with life-altering conditions by helping to make their sports dreams come true, surprised 17-year-old Anderson Jones on New Year's Eve.

The group took Anderson to the Commanders practice facility to meet team members, coaches, and his favorite player - Carson Wentz!

From there the fun continued at National Harbor for a night of dancing and dinner. Sunday, Anderson was a special guest of team and got to watch from the sidelines.

Anderson also received a customized jersey. He and his mom said they were both beyond excited for the experience.