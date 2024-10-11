Best way to view Northern Lights across DC, Maryland & Virginia

The Brief The Northern Lights will potentially be visible for the second night in a row. Several D.C. residents say they spotted the Northern Lights on Thursday night thanks to a "severe" geomagnetic storm.



If you didn't get a chance to see the Northern Lights, you might have another chance Friday night thanks to a "severe" geomagnetic storm.

According to Armen Kurdian, a certified aero systems engineering professional, there could be a second-chance to view the jaw-dropping sky.

What we know:

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration forecasts the storm will reach a G-4 rating – or become a "severe" geomagnetic storm. The highest rating on the geomagnetic scale is G-5.

The Northern Lights are forecast to reach as far south as Northern California through Alabama.

Best way to spot the Northern Lights:

If the aurora display is relatively dim, it may only appear to your eyes as a faint green or milky haze, depending on the strength of the show. If the storm really gets going, more dazzling greens and purples may be seen with just your eyes, provided they've adjusted to the darkness.

It is recommended to use a camera, set it on long exposure, and the lights will pop out. Some even say cameras are better than the human eye at picking up the color at night.

Tips for viewing the Northern Lights

The NOAA recommends the following tips for the best chance to see the Northern Lights.