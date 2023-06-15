Best plant-based restaurants in the DC area

The DMV is a foodie’s paradise, and there’s something for everyone regardless of dietary restrictions or preferences. Expand your palette this summer by trying some of these popular vegan restaurants.

Despite serving exclusively vegan options, NuVegan has cemented itself as a culinary staple in the Shaw-Howard area. Located on Georgia Ave right up the street from Howard University, NuVegan puts a delicious vegan spin on some soul food classics. The vegan Chick’n Drummies put most fast-food fried chicken to shame, and the mac and cheese is so creamy you’d hardly believe that it’s vegan. Brunch enthusiasts can get excited for a morning/early afternoon menu featuring pancakes, waffles, cheezy grits and smoothies. Their dessert menu also features an assortment of cakes and pastries, including cornbread and cinnamon rolls.

Not all vegan food has to taste healthy. Vegan Junk Food DMV is the perfect option for those looking to indulge in some junk food without breaking their commitment to veganism. The restaurant boasts an extensive menu that includes mouthwatering items like Cinnamon Toast Crusted PB & J, Philly Cheez’steak Egg Rolls and a massive Junk in the Trunk Burger topped with onion rings. Patrons wanting to satisfy their sweet tooth can look forward to partaking in some Apple Cobbler and Banana Pudding.

Craving fast food? Bubbies Plants & Fizz serves a wide variety of Vegan Burgers and Chick’n Sammies. Some of their more creative options include a PB & J Fried Chick’n Sammie tossed in grape jelly glaze and avocado fries. Many of their menu items can also be made gluten-free for those with a gluten intolerance. For dessert, Bubbies serves a plethora of milkshakes made from oat milk ice cream, which they prepare in-house, as well as an array of cookies.

Mush in Brentwood, MD. is changing the game when it comes to sandwiches. This restaurant serves a number of diverse sandwich options with a filling of oyster mushrooms instead of meat, including a Jerk BBQ sandwich on a brioche bun and a Mush n Cheese sandwich on a long hoagie roll. Mush also caters events of up to 160 people, making it perfect for large gatherings and events for people with dietary restrictions.

Planta is a great choice for DMV vegans looking for a nice sit-down dinner option with an upscale interior. The restaurant’s starter menu features various sushi options, and they make their signature wood-fired pizza with cashew mozzarella. For coffee lovers, they have a Vietnamese iced coffee made with condensed coconut milk and an array of specialty lattes and teas.

DC Vegan is a vegan take on classic Italian fine dining with classics such as a Chick’n Parm sandwich and Eggplant Parmesan. The menu also boasts innovative, bold expansions on tried and true classics such as Calamari made from mushroom rings and Philly Cheesesteak made from jackfruit.

Sticky Fingers is a perfect spot for customers looking for a delicious vegan restaurant and a great happy hour deal. This all-vegan restaurant and bakery features an all-day breakfast menu with pancakes, French toast sticks and a S’mores Waffle. The dinner menu includes a Southern Fried Chickpea Steak Platter with roasted potatoes and a Coconut Curry dish.

Sticky Fingers also hosts a very generous happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, where patrons can enjoy seven-dollar cocktails or three-dollar mocktails

In need of a late-night treat that is 100% plant-based? MidnighTreats is a bakery in Reston, Va that prides itself on clearing the negative perception surrounding plant-based desserts by serving gigantic, gooey vegan cookies. Their menu sports many unique options such as a Cinna-roll Cookie with vanilla icing as well as a Birthday Bash Cookie with funfetti rainbow sprinkles. They are also open until midnight on weekends, making their cookies a perfect late-night snack before bed.











