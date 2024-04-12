This New Jersey town outranked all others as the best place to live

article

There are many factors to consider when figuring out a place to call home. Whether it’s a city's job market, housing affordability, or diversity, the criteria are different for everyone.

Money , a financial magazine and website, recently assembled their own list of the best places to live in 2024. The borough of Metuchen, New Jersey topped their list.

RELATED: The best places to live in the US for 2024, according to report

To create the list, Money compared these locations based on data including the health of the local job market, the average housing costs borne by homeowners and renters, the percentage of residents in poverty, and the quality of public schools.

Instead of ranking the cities on its list numerically, Money put them into five categories: "Suburbs with a soul," "hidden gems," "new boomtowns," "not just college towns," and "culture hubs."

According to Money, their list also highlights cities with "thoughtful policy, civic engagement, and community spirit — each with its own identity."

RELATED: Best places to raise a family in 2024, according to this report

Here are Money's best places to live in 2024.

List: Best places to live 2024

Metuchen, New Jersey Ybor City (Tampa), Florida Chattanooga, Tennessee Portland, Maine Cincinnati, Ohio Babcock Ranch, Florida Bisbee, Arizona La Crosse, Wisconsin Thomasville, Georgia Camas, Washington Eureka Springs, Arkansas Brevard, North Carolina Fruita, Colorado Bay St. Louis, Mississippi Milford, Connecticut Durham, North Carolina Ogden, Utah Kalamazoo, Michigan Lexington, Kentucky Eugene, Oregon Fayetteville, Arkansas Oneonta, New York Knoxville, Tennessee Northampton, Massachusetts Lawrence, Kansas

LINK: To see the complete list of cities, according to Money, click here .

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.





