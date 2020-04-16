Best friends bring 'Fuel the Fight Movement' to DC region to help those on the frontlines

Three local women who've been best friends for more than a decade wanted to help the men and women working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea, Amanda and Carly brought what's called the "Fuel the Fight Movement," which began in Philadelphia and New York City, to the D.C. region.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Now, they're using the money they raise to buy meals from local restaurants and delivering the food to the health care workers and first responders across the state of Maryland.

The three friends are hoping to get everyone fired up about the "Fuel the Fight DC" movement.

Click here for more information and to join the movement