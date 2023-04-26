Bed Bath & Beyond: Here are the stores still open in DC, Maryland & Virginia

Bed Bath & Beyond, the home goods chain known for its selection of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets, has filed for bankruptcy protection and has begun winding down operations.

For now, the company’s 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and its 120 Buy Buy Baby sites - as well as its websites - remain open to serve customers. The company anticipates closing all of its stores by June 30.

The company says it anticipates that they will stop accepting coupons on April 26, 2023

Once closing sales start on April 26, all sales will be final.

Customers will still have until late May to return or exchange items that were purchased prior to April 26.

Because the company has filed for bankruptcy protection – the situation remains fluid. Hours may change and stores may close without warning.

Here are the stores still open for business in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Washington DC | 3100 14th Street Northwest | Washington, DC 20010 | (202) 232-4310

MARYLAND

California | 23415 Three Notch Road, Unit 9B | California, MD 20619 | (240) 895-8366

Snowden Square | 9021 Snowden River Parkway | Columbia, MD 21046 | (410) 290-0920

Riverview Plaza | 5413 Urbana Pike | Frederick, MD 21704 | (301) 695-6333

Gambrills | 2382 Brandermill Boulevard, Suite 102 | Gambrills, MD 21054 | (410) 451-7893

Germantown | 12940 Middlebrook Road | Germantown, MD 20874 | (301) 528-2307

Congressional North Shopping Center | 1519 Rockville Pike | Rockville, MD 20852 | (301) 770-4330

The Towson Place | 1238 Putty Hill Avenue, Suite 1 | Towson, MD 21286 | (410) 337-5180

Waldorf | 3270 Crain Highway | Waldorf, MD 20603 | (301) 638-3822

VIRGINIA

Alexandria | 7690 Richmond Highway | Alexandria, VA 22306 | (703) 717-0036

Barracks Road Shopping Center | 975A North Emmet Street | Charlottesville, VA 22903 | (434) 971-3098

Dulles | 45575 Dulles Eastern Plaza | Dulles, VA 20166 | (571) 434-0530

Baileys Crossroads | 5810 Crossroads Center Way | Falls Church, VA 22041 | (703) 578-3374

Fredericksburg | 3700 Plank Road | Fredericksburg, VA 22407 | (540) 548-2727

Broad Street | 10050 West Broad Street | Glen Allen, VA 23060 | (804) 935-0600

Harrisonburg | 283 Burgess Road | Harrisonburg, VA 22801 | (540) 434-3222

Lynchburg | 4026 Wards Road | Lynchburg, VA 24502 | (434) 237-7600

Towne Crossings | 11609 Midlothian Turnpike | Midlothian, VA 23113 | (804) 897-7360

Yoder Plaza | 12132A Jefferson Avenue | Newport News, VA 23602 | (757) 249-1670

Roanoke | 1421 Towne Square Boulevard Northwest | Roanoke, VA 24012 | (540) 366-6655

Columbus Village | 220 Constitution Drive | Virginia Beach, VA 23462 | (757) 671-7857

Potomac Mills | 14101 Crossing Place | Woodbridge, VA 22192 | (703) 490-1471