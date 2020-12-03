Bear caught on camera destroying Christmas display in Fairfax County

A Nest camera caught a bear destroying a Fairfax County family's Santa inflatable Christmas display and the animal is also suspected in a string of other similar incidents in the South Run neighborhood.

Melissa Ashby says she and her neighbors had noticed some inflatable holiday displays were slashed over the last few days.

On Thursday morning, she found her Santa inside a helicopter display deflated and ruined.

Ashby checked her surveillance camera and saw it was the work of a bear.

"Honestly, when he turned around and actually went after the front and went after it twice it was kind of scary," Ashby said.

Fairfax County and Virginia wildlife officials say neighbors in the Fairfax Station area reported bear sightings in November.

According to experts, bears are more curious than dangerous and are often attracted by unsecured trash and birdseed.