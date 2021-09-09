Bay Bridge shut down by cranes bound for the Port of Baltimore

Maryland’s Bay Bridge was briefly shut down on Thursday in order to accommodate four cranes headed to the Port of Baltimore aboard a ship.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, the same cranes were slated to temporarily shut down the Key Bridge around noon.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The cranes are loaded aboard ships – but officials were keen on avoiding distracting drivers headed across the bridge.