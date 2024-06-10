‘Battleground’ debuts: How to watch on FOX Local with FOX 5 DC

There’s plenty of talk about this November's presidential election already, but if you want to see how voters in key swing states are feeling, a new show is taking a local-first approach to help cut through the noise.

‘Battleground,’ a partnership between FOX Television Stations and FOX First Run, is now airing on broadcast and streaming platforms across the U.S.

What is Battleground?

Battleground is a half-hour weekly show covering the seven likely swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Even if you’re not in one of those states, you’ll want to hear about what’s happening there since their collective 93 electoral votes will likely decide the election.

Unlike other national shows, Battleground is being produced in partnership with local radio stations, newspapers, and FOX-owned local stations FOX 10 Phoenix, FOX 5 Atlanta, FOX 2 Detroit, FOX 29 Philadelphia, FOX 6 Milwaukee and CW 18 in Charlotte.

S.E. Cupp, a veteran anchor, political commentator, and nationally syndicated columnist will be hosting, joined by top local FOX political correspondents from the swing states.

Head to the BattlegroundNews.com website to see the latest news, explore their interactive election map, sign up for the newsletter, see local listings and more.

Where and when can I watch with FOX 5 DC?

Watch Battleground first on FOX Local at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays.

Battleground will also air at midnight on FOX Local and on WTTG/FOX 5.

