Battle over Trump triumphal arch heats up ahead of NCPC vote

The Brief The National Capital Planning Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon. The Trump administration proposed a 250-foot triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery. A federal judge has not yet ruled on a temporary restraining order.



The National Capital Planning Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon to decide whether to approve the Trump administration's proposed 250-foot triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery, even as lawsuits and demonstrations attempt to halt the project.

The Trump administration previously named Thursday as the day it would break ground at Memorial Circle, though officials indicated they would wait for commission approval before starting construction. The panel, which currently holds a majority of Trump appointees, is widely expected to approve the project following an all-online public hearing that was moved virtual due to high sign-up numbers.

A detail photo of the proposed "Independence Arch," Tuesday, October 7, 2025, in the Oval Office. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

Protests are set to take place at Memorial Circle, the proposed site of the monument. At 250 feet, the structure would stand twice as tall as the Lincoln Memorial and cast shadows over Arlington National Cemetery.

The project faces significant legal opposition. A lawsuit filed by veterans and historians seeks to stop construction, arguing initial work would cause irreparable harm to the landscape and block historic views.

Separate legal challenges filed by the District of Columbia and Arlington County argue the administration illegally bypassed environmental reviews, citing risks to air traffic safety, emergency response capabilities, and a critical underground water main.

President Donald Trump meets with members Cabinet members and others about the proposed "Victory Arch" in the Oval Office, Tuesday, October 7, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

A federal judge has not yet ruled on a request for a temporary restraining order, but required the government to provide advance notice to the court before starting any on-site work.

On Wednesday night, the government filed notice indicating that a construction company may mobilize nearby in anticipation of receiving required permits and approvals.