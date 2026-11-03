Virginia Midterm Election: Live Results for US Senate, House and local races
RICHMOND, Va. - FOX 5 is tracking live results from the 2026 general election in Virginia.
The votes submitted on Nov. 3, 2026, will determine the future of leadership throughout the commonwealth, including contests for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and other local offices.
FOX 5 DC is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our live Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5dc.com and FOX LOCAL DC as the night unfolds.