Vehicle break-in, theft spree caught on camera in St. Mary's County; 4 suspects sought

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The Brief Over two dozen vehicles became the target of a crime spree in St. Mary's County this week. Four suspects were caught on home surveillance cameras. Cash and other personal items were stolen from vehicles.



Residents in St. Mary's County are being urged to stay vigilant after dozens of vehicles were broken into or stolen from in just one night.

What we know:

Police responded to reports of more than 24 reports of vehicle break-ins and thefts in neighborhoods near Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills overnight on Tuesday.

Home surveillance captured four masked suspects pulling door handles as they went from vehicle to vehicle.

Cash and other personal items were stolen from the vehicles, several of which were unlocked.

What you can do:

Police say this crime spree appears to follow a pattern of thieves targeting unsecured vehicles.

To help combat these crimes, residents are being encouraged to lock their vehicles, remove valuable items and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to arrests.