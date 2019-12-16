Bathroom sign says employees must have 'smell check' to ensure 'not sitting on phone' for too long

article

A workplace bathroom sign claiming that employees must adhere to a strict time limit or else face a “smell check” is raising eyebrows.

The bizarre sign, apparently an attempt to deter workers from taking long breaks, was posted on the bathroom door of an unidentified place of business, per a photo shared on Reddit.

“If in bathroom for more than 10 minutes, a smell check will be completed to ensure employee not sitting on phone,” one part of the sign reads.

It continues: “If it does not stink, employee's name will be reported to office.”

“Who is the lucky employee entrusted with this noble task?” one Redditor commented.

Another joked: “I'd stop flushing just in case.”

Another Redditor seeking clarification said: “Wait, so if it stinks then you don't get in trouble but if it doesn't you do... ?”

“This is an obvious joke, no?” another commented, obviously not believing what they just read.

Real or not, one Redditor had a simple solution: “Thinking this may be a good time to look for a new job.”

