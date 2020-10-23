Baltimore Ravens to let fans in stadium for first time this season for Nov 1 game against Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens will host fans in the stadium for the first time this season during their November 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team received approval from Maryland Governor Hogan and Baltimore City Mayor Young.

The Ravens will be allowed to fill M&T Bank Stadium to 10 percent capacity and must limit the number of fans in the lower bowl to 3,000, to 800 in the club level and 2,800 in the upper level. The upper bowl will not open until further notice.

The orders also permit fans in the stadium’s suite levels. "We are excited to welcome fans back to M&T Bank Stadium," said Ravens president Dick Cass in a statement.

