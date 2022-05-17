Baltimore County nail salon explosion leaves 7 first responders inured
WINDSOR MILL, Md. - Authorities say six first responders were among the seven injured during an explosion at a Baltimore County nail salon Monday night.
The incident happened at the Libra Nails and Spa in the 1700 block of Rolling Road in the Windsor Mill area.
Officials said four police officers, two EMS providers and one civilian were hospitalized.
The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.