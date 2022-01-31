Baby boy born on flight headed to Dulles International Airport

A baby boy was born on United Airlines flight 977 from Ghana to D.C. on Sunday, according to a passenger.

Nancy Adobea Anane was on the flight to Washington Dulles International Airport when the pilot called for the assistance of medical personnel on board. She says Dr. Ansah-Addo, a Ghanaian practicing in the U.S., made himself available.

The baby, who was due in late February, arrived 34,000 feet above sea level with about two hours left in the flight, according to Anane.

The flight was met on arrival by paramedics upon landing at Dulles. The baby and his mother are currently under medical care.

