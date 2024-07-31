ATM robbery spike in Bowie: police chief and residents discuss jugging threat

The Bowie police chief and city leaders met with community members Wednesday following a surge in ATM robberies, with part of the conversation addressing the issue of jugging.

Jugging is when a suspect or criminal group targets a customer leaving an ATM or bank believing the customer now has a significant amount of cash. Suspects approach victims as they get to their vehicles, and in some cases, follow the victim as they drive off — only to rob them at another location.

At a Community Matters meeting Wednesday night, jugging was not specifically highlighted in the presentation prepared by Bowie Police Chief Dwayne Preston; however, it was the first question from a resident who asked the chief to clarify any patterns in the crime trend.

"This is a regional crime and if you have been following the news, it’s plagued everywhere from Anne Arundel County to Prince George’s County, the city of Bowie, Charles County," Chief Preston said.

Regarding the four incidents, Preston did not disclose specific details but did say they likely involved the same group of suspects. More information is expected to be released on those cases in the coming weeks, Preston said.

Recently, the FBI issued a warning on jugging and urged people to remain vigilant. According to the FBI Baltimore Field Office, jugging has become such a serious issue in Maryland that in the first week of July alone, their office has received at least 21 jugging crime reports. Their warning focuses on Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.

So far this year, the FBI Baltimore Bureau says they’ve gotten over 80 reports of victims being targeted in the region with more than half of those incidents happening in June and July.

In early July, a chase involving jugging suspects started in Anne Arundel and ended in a fiery fatal crash Southeast D.C.

FOX 5 spoke with some people in a Bowie shopping center before the community meeting Wednesday night. Though most said they had not been victims of jugging themselves, they agreed more awareness was needed.

"I just think, keep your head on a swivel nowadays. I think it’s good to keep people more vigilant. Obviously, this is a nice area, but that doesn’t insulate us from life and things happening," Andrew Webster said.

Jugging Safety Tips: How to Avoid Becoming a Victim

- Be Aware of Your Surroundings: Always be vigilant when withdrawing or depositing money from a bank or ATM.

- Look around for anyone who appears suspicious or is loitering in the area.

- Pay attention to individuals backed into parking spaces who do not exit their vehicles to conduct business.

- Don’t leave your car or the building if you observe suspicious vehicles in the parking lot or parked nearby.

- Report any suspicious activities immediately.

- Conceal Your Cash: When leaving the bank, ensure your cash is not visible. Place it in a secure, inconspicuous location such as a pocket or a bag.

- Vary Your Routine: Avoid regular patterns in your banking habits. Change the times and locations you visit the bank.

- Drive Directly to Your Next Destination: If you suspect you are being followed, drive to the nearest police station or a crowded, well-lit area, and call 911.

- Avoid Distractions: Do not engage in activities that might distract you, such as using your phone, until you are in a safe place.

If you have any information related to recent bank jugging incidents, contact the FBI.