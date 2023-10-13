ATF agents unharmed after car thieves open fire from stolen vehicle in DC: police

Authorities say three agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are unharmed after thieves in a stolen vehicle opened fire on them in southeast D.C.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near 25th and Minnesota Avenues as the ATF agents followed the suspected stolen vehicle.

Police were able to use the department’s helicopter to track and apprehend two of the suspects who bailed out of the car. They were taken into custody near 50th and C Streets. They also recovered the suspected stolen vehicle and a weapon.

The investigation is continuing.