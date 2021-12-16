‘Compression asphyxia’: Cause of death for all 10 Astroworld victims in Houston, TX

All 10 victims of the Astroworld Fest tragedy last month died of ‘compression asphyxia.’

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences released the cause and manner of death of the victims, who ranged in age of 9-27, on Thursday afternoon.

According to the medical examiner's report, Danish Baig also had a contributory cause of "combined toxic effects of cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol."

The manner of death for all victims was determined to be an accident.

What is compression asphyxia?

"In compression asphyxia, respiration is stopped by external forces on the body," according to a case report published by the National Institute of Health,

The report says compression asphyxia is usually due to an external force "compressing the trunk."

It could be like a heavy weight on a person's chest or abdomen.

The compression is also associated with internal injuries.

Who are the Astroworld Fest victims?

The victims of Astroworld Fest are Ezra Blount, 9, from Houston; John Hilgert, 14, from Houston; Brianna Rodriguez, 16, from Houston; Jacob "Jake" Jurinek, 20, from Illinois; Franco Patiño, 21, from Illinois; Axel Acosta, 21, from Washington State; Bharti Shahani, 22, from Houston; Madison Dubiski, 23, from Cypress; Rodolfo "Rudy" Angel Peña, 23, from Laredo; and Danish Baig, 27, from Euless.

They were in the audience at Astroworld Fest on Friday Nov. 5 when Houston rapper Travis Scott took the stage and a deadly crowd surge occurred that also injured hundreds of other people.

What has happened since Astroworld tragedy?

As a result of the tragedy, the families of the victims and those who were injured have filed multiple lawsuits against Scott, his entities, Live Nation and others.

The defendants are facing about 300 lawsuits from more than 1,000 people, who accuse them of negligence during the event at NRG Park.In total, the suits are seeking around $3 billion in damages.

Earlier this month, Scott, whose real name is Jacques B. Webster II, asked a judge to dismiss 11 lawsuits against him.

The response from Scott and his entities said in their legal response "generally deny the allegations" and "respectfully request that the claims against these Defendants be dismissed with prejudice."

"With prejudice" means victims would not be able to file a similar lawsuit if Scott's request was granted.

