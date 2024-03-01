15-year-old arrested in Lyft driver's DC murder

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the murder of a U.S. Special Forces Afghan interpreter who was shot and killed while working for Lyft in D.C. last summer.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith made the announcement Friday after notifying the family members of Nasrat Ahmad Yar — who was found shot to death in the 400 block of 11th Street Northeast just after midnight on July 3, 2023.

"This investigation took over eight months of diligence and dedication on the part of our homicide detectives who brought the case to this point," Chief Smith said.

The 31-year-old Lyft driver and father of four was a long-time interpreter for the U.S. Army, according to a Special Forces veteran he served two tours in Afghanistan with.

Video released around the time of the murder shows four people — possibly teens — running away from the scene of the crime.

The recording from a security camera in the alleyway shows Ahmad Yar dropping off his customers on 11th Street Northeast. He then sits there parked with his hazards on for several minutes.

A group of suspects surrounds the vehicle, and moments later, a single gunshot is heard before the suspects bolt.

In that video, you can hear someone say, "You just killed him" and another voice replies, "he was reaching," more than once.

Assistant Police Chief Leslie Parsons said the footage helped detectives with their investigation, but he did not confirm whether the teenage suspect who was arrested was in the video.

The 15-year-old is being charged with felony murder while armed.

"There are still several outstanding suspects who were involved in this tragedy, and we encourage anyone with information on those suspects to come forward," Parsons said. "The reckless actions of these teens cost a man's life and shattered a family just starting out on their journey in this country. No arrest will be able to make them whole, but today's news sends a message loud and clear to those looking to introduce guns on our streets, our detectives will not rest until reckless actions like this are met with severe consequences."