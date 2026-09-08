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Arrest made in deadly shooting at Addison Road Metro station

By
FOX 5 DC
Washington, D.C.
Published September 8, 2026 12:52 PM EDT
Published September 8, 2026 12:52 PM EDT
Police search for suspect after deadly shooting at Addison Road Metro station
Police search for suspect after deadly shooting at Addison Road Metro station

Police search for suspect after deadly shooting at Addison Road Metro station

One man is dead and police are searching for an armed suspect following a shooting inside the Addison Road Metro station on Monday.

The Brief

    • A 19-year-old was arrested Tuesday for his involvement in a fatal Monday shooting at the Addison Road Metro station.
    • An initial dispute outside the station escalated onto the indoor mezzanine level, where two men exchanged gunfire.
    • The suspect currently faces multiple firearm and fare evasion charges.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection with a Metro station shooting that ended with the death of an 18-year-old man.

What we know:

William Faust, 19, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by Metro Transit Police for his involvement in the shooting that occurred at the Addison Road station on Monday.

Police say the incident began as a dispute between two men outside the station, which escalated when both individuals moved inside to the mezzanine level and exchanged gunfire.

An 18-year-old man from Lanham, Maryland, sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Related

Police search for suspect after deadly shooting at Addison Road Metro station
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Police search for suspect after deadly shooting at Addison Road Metro station

One man is dead and police are searching for an armed suspect following a shooting inside the Addison Road Metro station in Prince George’s County on Monday.

Dig deeper:

Faust is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Regulated Firearm while Under 21, Loaded Handgun on Person, and Fare Evasion. 

Additional charges are being reviewed by the Prince George’s County State's Attorney’s Office and may be filed at a later date.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release details about the cause of the initial dispute, along with the deceased man's identity.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Metro Transit Police.

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