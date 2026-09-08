Arrest made in deadly shooting at Addison Road Metro station
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection with a Metro station shooting that ended with the death of an 18-year-old man.
What we know:
William Faust, 19, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by Metro Transit Police for his involvement in the shooting that occurred at the Addison Road station on Monday.
Police say the incident began as a dispute between two men outside the station, which escalated when both individuals moved inside to the mezzanine level and exchanged gunfire.
An 18-year-old man from Lanham, Maryland, sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Dig deeper:
Faust is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Regulated Firearm while Under 21, Loaded Handgun on Person, and Fare Evasion.
Additional charges are being reviewed by the Prince George’s County State's Attorney’s Office and may be filed at a later date.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release details about the cause of the initial dispute, along with the deceased man's identity.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Metro Transit Police.