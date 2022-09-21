18-year-old confesses to shooting, killing 19-year-old outside Fairfax County apartment complex
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - An 18-year-old has confessed to shooting and killing a 19-year-old outside an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria, Virginia over the weekend, according to Fairfax County Police.
Kevin Alexander Lemus (PHOTO: Fairfax County Police)
Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 8300 block of Grave Street around 9:34 p.m. Saturday.
Once there, officers found the victim, Darlin Ariel Diaz Flores of Annandale, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 19-year-old shot, killed outside Fairfax County apartment complex
Diaz Flores was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.
According to investigators, preliminary information reveals Diaz Flores was with a group of friends outside a nearby apartment when a confrontation took place with a suspect who was passing by.
Police have arrested 18-year-old Kevin Alexander Lemus and say Lemus confessed to shooting and killing Diaz Flores.