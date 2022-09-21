18-year-old confesses to shooting, killing 19-year-old outside Fairfax County apartment complex

An 18-year-old has confessed to shooting and killing a 19-year-old outside an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria, Virginia over the weekend, according to Fairfax County Police.

Kevin Alexander Lemus (PHOTO: Fairfax County Police)

Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 8300 block of Grave Street around 9:34 p.m. Saturday.

Once there, officers found the victim, Darlin Ariel Diaz Flores of Annandale, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Diaz Flores was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

According to investigators, preliminary information reveals Diaz Flores was with a group of friends outside a nearby apartment when a confrontation took place with a suspect who was passing by.

Police have arrested 18-year-old Kevin Alexander Lemus and say Lemus confessed to shooting and killing Diaz Flores.