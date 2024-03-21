Armed thieves rob popular DC Denny's 

A pair of Denny’s restaurant employees are shaken up after a terrifying robbery in Northeast.

FOX 5's Shomari Stone spoke to one of the Denny’s employees, and she was too terrified to talk on camera.

She fears the two suspects might return to this popular Denny’s restaurant and rob the place again.

According to D.C. police, the thieves were captured on surveillance video walking through the glass doors at the entrance.

One of them can be seen wearing a Nike ski mask and distinctive jeans.

Police said it happened on Wednesday around 4 a.m. in the 4400 block of Benning Road Northeast.

The suspects, police said, pulled out handguns, and pushed the Denny’s employee towards the cash register, with a gun pointed at her back. The second suspect allegedly pointed his gun at the other employee to make sure no one moved.

Then, the masked men took the register and walked out.

"I am very shook up over my daughter because that's my baby," said the mother of the employee who was there during the alleged crime. "The gentleman that was in there, I think they deserve to be locked up and caught because they may go and do that to someone else."

The restaurant is open as of Thursday night.

Police are now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.