Arlington schools say distance learning is most likely scenario for fall

Arlington County Schools told parents and the school community on Friday that it is considering several scenarios for the next academic school year – and a return to the physical classroom is the least likely one.

In one scenario – which the district described as “very probable” – the next school year in Arlington would begin on August 31 with all students learning remotely. In person instruction would resume only when certain conditions are met.

A second scenario would see the school year begin on Aug. 31, with a mixture of in-person and online instruction. Class sizes would be limited, and in-person instruction would be staggered.

Officials described the second scenario as very probable.

They described the third scenario – a full return to in-person instruction for all students on Aug. 31 – as the “least likely.”

