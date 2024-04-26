Arlington Public Schools Extended Day employee shows pornography to 3 juvenile victims

The Arlington County Police Department has arrested and charged an Arlington Public Schools Extended Day employee.

The suspect has been identified as an 18-year-old man of Fairfax County, Virginia.

Police continue to search for any additional victims. According to police, they received information that an Arlington Public Schools Extended Day employee assigned to Abingdon Elementary School displayed pornography to three juvenile victims and immediately initiated a criminal investigation.

Pineda has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and assault and battery. He is being held without bond in Arlington County.