Arlington Police investigating after man claims he was injured in violent ICE arrest

The Brief Arlington Police are investigating after a man said he was injured during a violent ICE arrest. The man said he ran after he did not recognize ICE agents as law enforcement. DHS is disputing the allegations, saying the man attempted to flee prompting agents to use necessary force.



The Arlington Police Department is investigating after a man claimed he was beaten during a violent ICE arrest in Northern Virginia.

What we know:

Jose Mejia Hernandez said ICE agents brutally attacked him while he was walking to a bus stop in Arlington on Aug. 11.

He said he did not recognize the agents approaching him as law enforcement. He got scared and started running before waking up with blood on his face and brain swelling.

The incident left him bruised and with brain injuries.

Last week, Mejia Hernandez called for a criminal investigation into the incident. On Friday, the Arlington Police Department confirmed it is investigating.

READ MORE | Man calls for criminal investigation into alleged violent ICE arrest in Northern Virginia

Mejia Hernandez’s attorney said she is encouraged by the update.

"I'm very confident this case is going to lead to charges against federal agents, of course, and unfortunately, it is rare for the state or any local department to step in and actually prosecute federal agents for crimes against their citizens and residents. And even though it's rare, it's the right thing to do," said attorney Denisse Gastelum.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is disputing the allegations. They say Mejia Hernandez is a Mexico native in the U.S. illegally.

According to DHS, he attempted to flee from ICE, requiring agents to use the necessary force to gain control of the situation. Agents then rendered aid.

Mejia Hernandez was taken into custody and later taken to a hospital as a precaution, DHS said.

Democratic leaders weigh in

What they're saying:

A handful of Democratic lawmakers weighed in on the situation, expressing support for the investigation.

In a joint statement, Representatives Don Beyer, James Walkinshaw, Suhas Subramanyam and Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner called the investigation "essential." They added that if the investigation finds that the agents’ misconduct caused Mejia Hernandez’s injuries, those agents must face consequences.