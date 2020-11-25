Arlington National Cemetery announces updated schedule for Wreaths Across America

Arlington National Cemetery has announced updated plans for their Wreaths Across America event to safely lay and recover approximately 267,000 wreaths to honor our nation’s heroes and their family members this December.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

ANC says they have developed this plan to balance their security posture and health and safety requirements with the desire to allow limited in-person participation. Family pass holders of those interred at ANC and Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home Cemetery will be able to lay wreaths in person at designated times.

Members of the general public can take part in this year’s National Wreath Day in a virtual setting.

Here is the updated event schedule:

Sunday, December 13: Family pass holders only will be welcomed to lay wreaths at their loved ones’ graves from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The cemetery will be closed to the general public.

Monday through Friday, December 14-18: The cemetery will be closed to the general public, enabling the MDW and TOG soldiers to safely place wreaths on graves while ANC simultaneously conducts over 100 funerals during the week. Family pass holders are welcome to visit the cemetery daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to place their private flowers or wreaths.

Advertisement

Saturday, December 19: A small group of Wreaths Across America team members will place wreaths in a designated section of the cemetery, and the National Wreath Day event will be broadcast for the public to experience. The broadcast link and time will be available closer to the event. Family pass holders are welcome to visit the cemetery from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to place their private flowers or wreaths.

During the week of December 13-19, the cemetery will be closed to the general public.

Sunday, December 20, the cemetery will re-open to the public. Visitors are welcome to place graveside tributes of privately purchased flowers or wreaths in accordance with our floral policy, located on the cemetery website.

Arlington National Cemetery says they are complying with the Department of Defense directives and supplemental “Force Health Protection Guidance for the Novel Coronavirus Outbreak,” and with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for COVID-19.

READ MORE: Trump reverses 'ridiculous' decision to cancel 'Wreaths Across America' at Arlington

For updated visitor information, the virtual event broadcast link and COVID-19 policies and procedures, visit www.arlingtoncemetery.mil or @ArlingtonNatl, or contact the call center at 877-907-8585.