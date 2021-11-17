Arlington County Police can now call on state troopers due to staffing shortage

Arlington County Police will soon rely on Virginia state troopers to help keep bars and restaurants safe.

Due to staffing challenges, ACPD can now call on state troopers for their nightlife detail when needed.

Officials tell FOX 5 that because staffing is lower, they had to find ways to make sure there were enough resources for the nightlife detail.

Some businesses owners in the area tell FOX 5 that for the most part, things are quiet. However, every now and then, you may have a fight or two or someone who is disorderly.

They say the police presence they have now makes customers and staff feel safe so they welcome state troopers coming in if need be.

"I think just having a presence is definitely a preventative measure and it also makes it more of a deterrent for any wrongdoing and it also makes the staff feel more comfortable knowing the police are around the corner if needed," says Freddie's Beach Bar Manager Tony Rivenbark.

"Love that they thought outside the box. A lot of times, people will be like, ‘Let’s ask Alexandria or Fairfax County or any other municipality,’ and all of a sudden they’re short now," says the owner of McNamara's Pub and Restaurant Kevin McNamara. "So it was nice they’re pulling from state troopers and at the same time it’s good they nipped it in the bud before it became a problem."

Troopers will be paid on an overtime rate for the time they work and the money for it will come out of Arlington's police budget.