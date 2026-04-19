Argument turns deadly in Glen Burnie parking lot, man shot and killed, suspect arrested

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The Brief A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Glen Burnie Saturday night. Police say the shooting happened after a physical altercation in a parking lot. The suspect remained at the scene and was arrested.



A man was shot and killed in a Glen Burnie parking lot after an altercation, and police say the suspect was arrested at the scene.

What we know:

Anne Arundel County police say officers responded around 9:15 p.m. April 18 to the 7700 block of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Michael Joseph Hayes of Glen Burnie, was taken to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives say Hayes had been at the location earlier in the evening and returned later, when he became involved in a physical altercation with another man in a parking lot.

During that altercation, investigators say the suspect produced a firearm and shot Hayes.

Police say the suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

Authorities identified the suspect as 32-year-old Ioannis Georgios Giorgakis of Baltimore.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released additional details about what led up to the altercation.

What's next:

The suspect has been charged, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-4731 or the tip line at 410-222-4700.