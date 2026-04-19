Argument turns deadly in Glen Burnie parking lot, man shot and killed, suspect arrested
GLEN BURNIE, Md. - A man was shot and killed in a Glen Burnie parking lot after an altercation, and police say the suspect was arrested at the scene.
What we know:
Anne Arundel County police say officers responded around 9:15 p.m. April 18 to the 7700 block of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures.
The victim, identified as 27-year-old Michael Joseph Hayes of Glen Burnie, was taken to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives say Hayes had been at the location earlier in the evening and returned later, when he became involved in a physical altercation with another man in a parking lot.
During that altercation, investigators say the suspect produced a firearm and shot Hayes.
Police say the suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody.
Authorities identified the suspect as 32-year-old Ioannis Georgios Giorgakis of Baltimore.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released additional details about what led up to the altercation.
What's next:
The suspect has been charged, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-4731 or the tip line at 410-222-4700.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Anne Arundel County Police Department.