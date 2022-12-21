Antonio Brown: Charges for domestic violence being dropped against former Buccaneer

Charges of domestic battery against former Buccaneer Antonio Brown are being dropped, according to the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office.

In joint filings from Brown and his ex-fiancee, Chelsie Marie Kyriss, who is the mother of Browns' five children, the pair requested law enforcement not pursue charges against Brown. Rather, the parties asked they be allowed to resolve their differences in private, citing Bible verses from the chapters of Leviticus, Matthew and James, as well as court cases involving police perjury.

The state attorney's office did not resist. In a new filing, the office said the charges were dismissed and "prosecution is terminated."

"The defendant need not appear for any further proceedings in this matter," the document said.

It's been almost a month since the incident that led to Brown being charged, but he was never arrested. On December 2, TPD said it was monitoring his home trying to serve an arrest warrant the day before.

Police said they went to his South Tampa home the afternoon of Dec. 1, but Brown refused to come out and officers took no further action.

A legal expert told FOX 13 that it's not uncommon for police to leave after trying to serve a warrant if they don't want the situation to escalate, can't physically see the subject in the home, or are negotiating a surrender behind the scenes.

In the request to drop charges against Brown, Kyriss said she is a foreign national and "hereby drop and dismiss all charge against Antonio Tavaris Brown with prejudice."

A separate filing by Brown and Kyriss accuses the two officers with Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office child protective services of "unconstitutional" contact with their children.

The filing says CPS officers spoke to several of the pair's children, without their knowledge or consent, at the children's schools and daycare on Dec. 7.

The filing says CPS violated his children's civil liberties, among other claims.

FOX 13 is requesting comment from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office regarding the claims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.