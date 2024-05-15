Expand / Collapse search

Maryland State House evacuated for second day in a row after bomb threats

By
Published  May 15, 2024 4:17pm EDT
Maryland Politics
FOX 5 DC
article

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Capitol Police Department is investigating another bomb threat at the Maryland State House. 

It's the second day in a row that authorities have received a phone call from someone threatening to bomb the State House. 

Image 1 of 4

 

The Annapolis Police Department reported receiving a similar call on Wednesday afternoon to the threat made during the state's Primary Elections on Tuesday.

Featured

Maryland State House evacuated after bomb threat
article

Maryland State House evacuated after bomb threat

An alert was issued to members of the Maryland General Assembly Tuesday afternoon, urging anyone inside the Maryland State House to evacuate the area and head home due to a bomb threat.

Members of the General Assembly and other employees inside the building have been asked to evacuate the area. 

Bomb threat under investigation at Maryland State House

Former Maryland State Senator John Pica details the bomb threat at the Maryland State House.

On Tuesday evening, Maryland State Police gave the all-clear after searching the inside of the State House and the surrounding campus. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 