Maryland State House evacuated for second day in a row after bomb threats

The Maryland Capitol Police Department is investigating another bomb threat at the Maryland State House.

It's the second day in a row that authorities have received a phone call from someone threatening to bomb the State House.

The Annapolis Police Department reported receiving a similar call on Wednesday afternoon to the threat made during the state's Primary Elections on Tuesday.

Members of the General Assembly and other employees inside the building have been asked to evacuate the area.

On Tuesday evening, Maryland State Police gave the all-clear after searching the inside of the State House and the surrounding campus.

