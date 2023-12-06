FOX 5 welcomes Annie Mae as Good Day DC traffic reporter

Annie Mae is joining the FOX 5 family as our newest traffic reporter!

Starting on Thursday, Dec. 7, Annie Mae will be keeping you updated on your morning commute and providing reports from the field on Good Day DC from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Annie is in her second season as the in-arena host for the NHL’s Washington Capitals and also works as a video content creator and social contributor for Bleacher Report: Open Ice.

Before that, Annie was a social media correspondent and reporter for the NHL's Third P3riod Live Show covering Eastern and Western Conference Finals and worked as a broadcast associate for the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2021-22 season.

Annie is a graduate of Penn State University where she earned a B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science.

Welcome to FOX 5 Annie!