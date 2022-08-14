Anne Heche taken off life support after matching with organ recipients

Anne Heche was removed from life support Sunday afternoon a spokesperson for the actress confirmed to FOX 11, just over a week after she was involved in a fiery crash in which she drove into a Mar Vista home. Heche was declared brain dead on Thursday, but was kept on life support until doctors could find recipients for her organs. She was 53.

"Anne has been peacefully removed off life support," the spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 11.

Details including how many organ recipients were identified or which organs will be donated were not immediately available.

Detectives looking into Aug. 5 crash said narcotics were found in a blood sample taken from Heche. She has been hospitalized at a Los Angeles burn center.

The actor suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury," caused by a lack of oxygen, when her car crashed into the Mar Vista home and a fire erupted, according to a statement released Thursday that said she wasn’t expected to survive.

"It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she’s being kept on life support to determine if any are viable," her rep said in a statement.

The Los Angeles Police Department officially ended their investigation into the crash. Prior to Thursday night's development, the LAPD investigated Heche for felony DUI.

TMZ obtained video showing Heche involved in a minor collision at a Mar Vista-area apartment complex earlier Friday, crashing into a wall in a parking area, then driving away as people nearby tried to help. The crash into the home occurred a short time later.

Surveillance video posted on social media shows the car speeding down the residential street just prior to the crash, which sent Heche's blue Mini Cooper completely into the home.

Heche, 53, rose to fame on the soap opera "Another World," where she played the dual role of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love from 1987 to 1991 and won a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance.

City News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.