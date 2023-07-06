Anne Arundel County teacher accused of sexually assaulting 2 students

An Anne Arundel County teacher is facing several charges after two students said he sexually assaulted them and sent them explicit photos and texts.

The Northeast High School students came forward in May and told police that their teacher, 27-year-old Karl Houston Walls, had allegedly been sending them sexually explicit text messages, photographs and videos. The victims said Wells also tried to get them to send photos of themselves to him and that he did have sexual contact with them — in some instances on school property.

In one of the incidents off school property, the victim alleged that Wells held up a knife against one of the victims and asked if he should "use it."

At that time, the school district was notified of the allegations and officials say they transferred Walls to a position where he had no contact with students pending the outcome of the investigation.

Following the investigation, charges were filed in both cases on July 5 and Walls was taken into custody.

In a letter sent home to parents, school principal Jason Williams said that they "have been working with police since the day of the initial allegation and, to the best of our ability, have also been supporting the students in involved this case."

"Though school is out for the summer, we have resources available to support any students who have been impacted by this matter or who have a need to discuss their feelings. Should your student need these resources, please call the school and we can make those arrangements for you," the letter continued.

Walls has been charged with rape second-degree, cause to ingest bodily fluids, perverted practice, sexual solicitation of a minor, sex abuse of a minor, five counts of fourth-degree sex offense-person of authority, four counts of second-degree assault and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

"Anyone who would prey on children has no place anywhere near a school, much less in a classroom. We took action with regard to Mr. Walls as soon as possible to ensure that he was reassigned to a position in which he had no contact with students while this investigation was conducted and we will make decisions on his future employment at the appropriate time as the case proceeds," Anne Arundel County Public Schools Chief Communications Officer Bob Mosier told FOX 5 in a statement.

Police say it is possible that there are additional victims who have not come forward. If anyone has any additional information in this case, they are asked to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700 or the Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-0306.



