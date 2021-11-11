Anne Arundel County schools superintendent to recommend closing early on 3 upcoming days for ‘mental wellness’
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - The Anne Arundel County schools superintendent says he wants the board of education to shut down schools early on three upcoming days so staff and students can focus on "mental wellness."
In a statement sent out on Thursday morning, Superintendent George Arlotto wrote, "Teachers, staff and students are exhausted."
Under the plan, students would be dismissed two hours early on Dec. 3, Dec. 23 and Feb. 18.
The superintendent hopes such a move will provide a way for students and staff to get time for themselves "to the degree that we can at this point."
Board of education would need to approve the measure at its Nov. 17 meeting.