Anne Arundel County Public Schools to end mask mandate

Masks will become optional in all Anne Arundel County Public School buildings on Friday, Feb. 18, according to the Board of Education.

The Board voted unanimously Wednesday to lift the mask mandate in all county school facilities.

The decision supports a recommendation made by Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. George Arlotto.

The Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland State Department of Education confirmed that the county had hit the 80% threshold of vaccinated individuals – clearing the way for Wednesday night's decision.

Students and staff on school buses will still be required to be masked, per federal regulations.

Dr. Arlotto also announced Wednesday that spring high school student-athletes will not be subject to the vaccination-or-test program that has been in place for participants in fall and winter sports.

Testing for winter student-athletes will continue through the end of their seasons.