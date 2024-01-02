Anne Arundel County police officer suspended amid accusations of theft

An Anne Arundel County police officer has been suspended as an investigation into alleged theft is underway.

On Dec. 28, a criminal summons was issued for PFC B. Gneiting, a 3-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, charging her with theft.

According to reports , the charges stem from an incident that happened at the Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control Center in October 2023.

Gneiting was accused of stealing $50 gift cards to PetSmart and Amazon from gift bags meant for those who adopted animals from the shelter.

The officer was assigned to the Bureau of Administration and was reportedly working at the shelter the week of Oct. 30, when the gift cards went missing, and was allegedly seen on surveillance video rifling through the bags.

Gneiting has been administratively suspended without pay pending an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards.