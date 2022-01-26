Annapolis 2-alarm fire destroys townhome; firefighter transported for evaluation

A two-alarm fire in Annapolis destroyed a townhome and left several others badly damaged Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of Elkwood Court.

Officials say five adults, two children and two pets were displaced by the blaze. A firefighter from the Naval Academy Fire Department was transported for evaluation. The Red Cross is on the scene assisting residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials say four townhomes in total were damaged in the fire.