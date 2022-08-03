Amtrak train collides with semi-truck in Frederick County

article

An Amtrak train collided with a semi-trailer truck in Brunswick, Maryland Wednesday evening, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office said they were notified of the crash along South Maple Avenue at 5:25 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) tweeted that trains are being held at Point of Rocks Station due to the collision. The current delay is 50-60 minutes.

Brunswick officials are asking commuters to avoid the area while Frederick County Fire & Rescue personnel work with Brunswick police on the incident.