Amtrak delays reach 2 hours after Washington signal outage; 2 trains canceled

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The Brief A signal outage is disrupting Amtrak service in and out of Washington. Passengers could face delays of up to two hours Saturday morning. Two trains traveling between Washington and Boston have been canceled.



Amtrak passengers are facing delays and cancellations along the Northeast Corridor Saturday morning because of a signal outage in the Washington area.

What we know:

Amtrak said all services operating out of Washington could experience delays of up to two hours because of the outage.

The travel advisory was issued at 5:53 a.m. Saturday.

Amtrak did not immediately say when normal service is expected to resume.

Which trains are canceled?

Train 160 has been canceled between Washington and Boston because of the signal outage.

Train 165, which was scheduled to travel from Boston to Washington, has also been canceled.

Amtrak said affected customers can rebook on the next available service at no additional cost.

What's next:

Travelers should check their train status before heading to the station as delays and additional itinerary changes remain possible.

Amtrak said it will provide more information as it becomes available.