American University investigating antisemitic graffiti found on dorm doors of Jewish students

Authorities at American University are investigating after they say antisemitic graffiti was found in a campus residence hall on the doors of rooms where Jewish students live.

Swastikas and a Nazi slogan were discovered Thursday night on two dorm room doors and in a bathroom at Letts Hall.

The school says Jewish students live in both rooms where the doors were defaced.

"It is unacceptable that our Jewish community was targeted and harmed through this act," school President Sylvia Burwell said in a statement. "Hate speech will not be tolerated. It violates the values that define our community."

The school is providing support for the students involved, and for anyone else on campus who needs help. Anyone who feels unsafe can call the AUPD emergency number at 202-885-3636, officials say.

"I ask that as a community we recognize that our Jewish and Israeli community members and families are frightened. Our Muslim and Palestinian community members and families are frightened. Acts of hate, intimidation, and dehumanization cannot be the way we live together and treat one another," Burwell continued. "This includes physical threats, as well as online harassment and doxxing. No matter your background, ethnicity, or faith, everyone has a right to feel safe."

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact police at 202-885-2999.