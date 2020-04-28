American crew on board docked cruise ship in LA not allowed to disembark

American crew members from the Holland America Line are stuck on a cruise ship now docked at the Port of San Pedro because of coronavirus concerns.

According to crew member, Melinda Mann, from Georgia, she and other crew members reported to work on the Oosterdam ship on February 21 in San Diego. They were prepared to work their routine cruise ship stints, but when coronavirus began to spread, passengers were taken off of the ship on March 14.

RELATED: Stay up to date on all coronavirus-related information

"I had actually asked to be released early from my contract because I kind of saw where COVID was heading and I said hey can I go home early and they said yeah we'll try to get you off on the 21st of March, well here we are and it's past the 21st of April and I'm still here," said Mann.

Mann said there are around 750 crew members on the ship, nine are American. The crew has been locked down for 45 days.

"The US government won't let us in, specifically the CDC. I'm not sick. I've offered to take a COVID test. I've offered to quarantine for 2 weeks ashore, but the CDC won't let us in, and our ship is trying everything they can to get us home," said Mann.

Advertisement

Mann said the government is concerned about coronavirus, but they don't know if anyone on the ship is even sick because they haven't been offering testing on the cruise.

"Honestly it's just horrible. I miss my family quite a lot. I spend 21 hours a day in my cabin. My cabin is around 200 square feet. I'm allowed out for meals and a quick walking break around the ship. I haven't hugged or touched anybody in 45 days," said Mann.

RELATED: Learn how you can take action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

Mann said she was told she would be arrested for "violating a quarantine" if she walked off of the ship to go home. She said she just wants to get back home.

"I've been in contact with my senators, I've called the CDC, I've called U.S. Coast Guard. We've contacted everyone! The only way to get out of this, so we have been told, is by an act of Congress, an act of the President, or an act of the courts so we might be here for the long haul if the CDC doesn't change its mind," said Mann.

RELATED: Interactive Map of Coronavirus Cases

Holland America Line released a statement:

"No crew were permitted to disembark from Oosterdam today. We continue to work with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) to obtain approval to disembark crew in the U.S. for immediate return home under their current No Sail Order which does not allow us to do so at this time, including for U.S. citizens."

"We are working to repatriate thousands of crew who come from over 100 countries around the world. Our entire company remains focused on returning them safely home to their loved ones as soon as possible."

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

A CDC spokesperson said they would release a statement regarding the ship. We will post that statement here when it is available.