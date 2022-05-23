American Airlines says weather to blame for overnight delays at Reagan National Airport

Dozens of passengers have now deplaned after being stuck on a tarmac for hours overnight at Reagan National Airport.

FOX 5 spoke with one passenger who says their flight from Cleveland was originally delayed due to a lack of airplane staff.

The passenger told FOX 5 they were supposed to land and get off the plane at 11:50 p.m. Sunday night but were left on the tarmac for hours -- until about 3 a.m. Monday morning.

"Last night's strong thunderstorms in the Washington, D.C. area impacted our operations at DCA," American Airlines said in a statement released Monday. "We apologize for the inconvenience and thank our team members who are working diligently to get our customers on their way."

FOX 5 has learned several flights were delayed last night.