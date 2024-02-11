AMBER Alert: Suspect in custody, 7-month-old Virginia girl found safe

UPDATE: Seven-month-old Solei-Promise Jones has been found safe.

Virginia State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a baby girl last seen Sunday morning.

The Norfolk Police Department issued an alert for seven-month-old Solei-Promise Jones. She is described as a black female with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 12 inches long, and 17 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray onesie with colored flowers on Feb. 11 at 7:30 a.m. on Washington Avenue in Norfolk, Va.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen.

Police say 35-year-old Delsean Marquee Mickle, is accused of kidnapping the child. He is now in cusstody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Police Department at 757-664-7000.